FPCCI wants govt to wean away from exorbitant oil levies

KARACHI: The government should refrain itself from charging exorbitant levies and taxes on petroleum products in order to make up for the revenue losses, said the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The FPCCI said the government has been charging record high petroleum levy and the general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products.

The petroleum levy has been kept at almost Rs30 per liter, putting an additional burden of billions of rupees on the consumers just to achieve revenue target at a time when petroleum products’ prices are stable in the international market, it said.

The highest levy raise of 300 percent was on kerosene oil, imposed in May when the government decreased its price to Rs47.4/litre but increased the levy by Rs18.02/litre from Rs6/litre earlier. On petrol, the levy was increased by Rs6.3 to Rs 27.9/litre.

Similarly, petroleum levy on high speed diesel was increased by Rs7 /litre from Rs21 to Rs 29.9/litre and on E-10 gasoline by Rs 5/litre to Rs26.4.

“The government increased the levy on petroleum products manifold to minimise its revenue losses instead of letting consumers benefit from the reduction in global oil prices during pandemic-hit economic slowdown,” Anjum Nisar, president of the FPCCI said in a statement.

“By jacking up the ratio of taxes, duties and levies, the government has deprived the consumers of relief from the plunge in global oil prices.”

Nisar said the trade and industry could have reaped the full benefits of the drop in global oil prices and the rates could have been reduced further if the government had not increased the levy, which was lifted by up to 300 percent in May this year to adjust the losses when government had announced the sizeable cut in petroleum prices.

“This considerable reduction was withdrawn even before the end of the month but unprecedented hike in levies were not taken back, rather it was further raised in the coming months,” he said.

The government increased petroleum levy by up to another Rs7/litre on petroleum products in September instead of providing the benefit of lowering international oil prices to the consumers and reducing oil prices.

“The government could have provided a relief of Rs7 /litre to consumers but it continued to keep the prices unchanged and instead increased the petroleum levy.

Nisar said the petroleum levy was charged in the range of Rs3-10/litre during the tenure of the previous government.

The government has already enhanced the general sales tax on all petroleum products to a standard rate of 17 percent across the board to generate additional revenues. Earlier, the government was charging 0.5 percent GST on light diesel, 2 percent on kerosene, 8 percent on petrol and 13 percent on diesel.

“At a time when country’s GDP ratio was further stretched owing to nominal growth in exports, the businesses need maximum relief,” said Nisar.

“Pakistan's economy is going through a challenging time due to the outbreak of Covid-19. With a view to improve the cash flow of businesses at this crisis like situation, the authorities would have to support the economy through decline in taxes on all items including petroleum products.”