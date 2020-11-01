It’s a scam

I had applied for a job online. I received a call from an unknown number and was told that I was selected for the job in a news channel. I was offered a good amount of salary. The person who made the call then instructed me to pay some money for the verification of my documents. I was not sure if this was the right thing to do. I searched about the company some more and found a lot of negative comments on social media about this channel.

I found out that the people behind this fake institute are collecting money from unemployed people against a fake job offer letter. The authorities concerned should have a look at these cases and take strict action against the people who are involved in it.

Sufyan Khan

Swat