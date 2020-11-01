It’s a scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I had applied for a job online. I received a call from an unknown number and was told that I was selected for the job in a news channel. I was offered a good amount of salary. The person who made the call then instructed me to pay some money for the verification of my documents. I was not sure if this was the right thing to do. I searched about the company some more and found a lot of negative comments on social media about this channel.
I found out that the people behind this fake institute are collecting money from unemployed people against a fake job offer letter. The authorities concerned should have a look at these cases and take strict action against the people who are involved in it.
Sufyan Khan
Swat