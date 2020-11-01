There is a sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country. This increase in the number of cases may urge the government to take unpopular decisions like the closure of education institutions. The relevant authorities have already issued a list of SOPs to universities. It is important to mention that the authorities have a lot more to do to ensure that SOPs are being implemented efficiently. In universities, students are not allowed to enter the premise if they aren’t wearing masks.

However, there is no one to keep an eye on them when take off their masks or don’t maintain a six-foot distance when talking with their friends. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this issue. Government officers must make surprise visits to see if students are following SOPs. The second wave of the virus will become hard to control if we don’t pay attention to these issues.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura