Covid-19 tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Just like Dubai which is accepting coronavirus test reports from only selected laboratories, Pakistan should also accept test reports from the laboratories that are registered with the authorities. This will help control the spread of the virus. There have been a few cases where passengers showed fake test reports at Pakistan airports.
Our authorities should be stricter and launch a proper trace and track system to contain the spread of the virus.
Faiz Muhammad
Mardan