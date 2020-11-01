Women at work

It seems that, despite acquiring a high level of education, and often excellent results at the end of it, women remain discriminated against when the labour force of Pakistan is surveyed. According to a study conducted by Gallup, based on the Labour Force Survey for Pakistan 2018 to 2019, it was noted that six out of 10 women who held postgraduate degrees were not employed, and remained out of the labour force. In other words, while 64 percent of men with the same qualifications were at work, only 18 percent of women held jobs.

Of course, this could be due to the fact that some women choose either of their own free will, or because of family pressures, not to take up work, notably after marriage. But it is also true that it is harder for women to find work and the additional factors that enable them to pursue it, such as transport and support from families. This is unfortunate. It means that in all kinds of organisations, and companies across the country, a large number of persons with excellent qualifications and the high degree of learning are simply being eliminated from the group which makes decisions and helps run these bodies. This is a huge loss to the country as well. In addition, the survey noted that unemployment was slightly higher in rural areas, as compared to urban areas. This is also not surprising, given our failure to develop facilities outside the biggest cities. While in urban areas seven percent of people said they were employed, only three percent of those in rural areas reported employment or work. The age boundaries for the workforce are unsurprising, with the group aged between 31 and 50 years most likely to be at work. Those aged below 20 are most likely to be unemployed as should indeed be the case. We hope many of them are at education.

But the realities about the number of women who are simply left out of the workforce despite the high degrees they hold is disturbing. In many professions, women hold higher qualifications than their male counterparts. It is impossible to understand why they should continue to be discriminated against. Indeed, companies and organisations, as a number are already doing, should be making every effort to make work more accessible to women by offering online work and flexible hours, or facilities for baby care at workplaces, so that women with young children are not hindered by this. The problem is one we need to look at seriously and remember that it reflects the number of qualified persons who are not able to find work or cannot access it.