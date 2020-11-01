NCOC wants citizens to report SOPs violators

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to seek the citizens’ help to ensure compliance with coronavirus precautions “in view of the wide-scale violations of the SOPs” as the country tries to rein in spiralling infections amid a second wave of the pandemic.

In a tweet on Saturday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision was taken in view of the “arrival of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs”. Umar called on citizens to take a picture and send it to 0335-3336262, along with a location wherever they see violations of SOPs — the lack of wearing face masks in crowded places or failure to ensure social distancing.

The move came as Pakistan’s active Covid-19 cases leapt to 12,121 after 807 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in the 24 hours leading to Saturday. Eleven patients died in hospitals in the same period, according to the NCOC’s daily update.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators also swelled to 100. Some 838 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. Some 21,688 tests were conducted across the country.

On Saturday, Khyber College of Dentistry Associate Dean of Research Dr Sultan Zeb passed away due to Covid-19-related complications. Dr Zeb caught the coronavirus about three weeks ago and was undergoing treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed “deep grief and sorrow” and lauded the services of frontline workers, declaring them “real heroes”.