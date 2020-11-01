Pakistan offers every possible help to quake-hit Turkey

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered “every help we can give” to the Turkish nation as he offered condolences to the Turkish leadership and people over the loss of lives after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey.

The 7.0 magnitude quake killed 25 people and injured 804 on Turkey’s western coast after it struck Friday afternoon, with its epicentre off the coastal town of Seferihisar in Izmir province.

“My condolences to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in Izmir earthquake,” Khan said in a tweet on Saturday. “We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give.”

He said Pakistan could never forget the way Turkey stood with it when the devastating earthquake hit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 2005.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and offered to send relief teams and a field hospital. “Spoke to brother (Cavusoglu) and extended our deepest sympathies & sincere condolences for lives lost & those injured in the devastating earthquake in Izmir,” the foreign minister said on Twitter. Qureshi said Pakistan stood ready to help Turkey with urgent relief and assistance in this hour of need.

The Turkish foreign minister thanked Pakistan’s government on behalf of the Turkish government and people. He said the Turkish government was utilising all their resources for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

He said though Turkey was not yet in need of any material support; however, in case it was required, they would first accept the Pakistan’s offer.

Meanwhile, rescuers raced against the clock on Saturday to save people buried under rubble in Izmir as hundreds spent a terrified night in tents. Also killing two teenagers on their way home from school in Greece, the quake caused a mini-tsunami on the Aegean island of Samos and a sea surge that turned streets into rushing rivers in one Turkish coastal town.

Pakistan also extended sympathies and condolences to the government of Greece over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Samos Island, Radio Pakistan reported. In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish speedy recovery to those injured.”