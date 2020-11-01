Pakistan wants even handed US treatment on Kashmir: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan expects from the United States “even-handed treatment with respect to India”, especially on the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

“The region is a hotspot, it could flare up at any time. That’s why we expect the US, as the strongest country in the world, to be even-handed, whoever becomes US president,” the Prime Minister said in an interview with German weekly magazine Der Spiegel’s Susanne Koelbl in Islamabad on Friday.

On the upcoming US election and prospects of winning, the Prime Minister said though Joe Biden was ahead in opinion polls, Donald Trump is very unpredictable because unlike normal politicians, “he plays by his own rules”. When asked whom he would prefer to work with, Khan said: “What we really want from the US is an even-handed treatment with respect to India, especially with the dispute in Kashmir.”

The Prime Minister said being a politician in Pakistan, who turned his own party into the biggest in over 22 years, he also had to do a lot of out-of-the-box-thinking, including relying on social media and then attracting the youth to rallies.

He said the US thinks India will contain China, which is a “completely flawed premise”. “India is a threat to its neighbours, to China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and even to us. It has the most extremist, racist government ever in the subcontinent. It is known as a fascist state, inspired by the Nazis in the 1920s and ‘30s,” he said.

Khan said Narendra Modi’s party openly admired Hitler, adding that the “Nazis wanted to get rid of the Jews, while the RSS wanted to rid India of the Muslims”.

To a question if Washington had forced Pakistan into a misguided war in neighbouring Afghanistan, he said: “Pakistan had nothing to do with the terror attacks on 9/11 as al-Qaeda was present in Afghanistan.”

“After 9/11, we should not have allowed our army to become involved in the war. I opposed it from the start of day one. The US put pressure on us, and the military dictator Pervez Musharraf succumbed to that pressure,” he said.

He said from day one, his government had been fostering dialogue to resume peace in Afghanistan. He mentioned that Pakistan lost 70,000 people in the conflict, and the tribal areas adjacent to the Afghan border were devastated in the last 15 years.

He said Pakistan had “no favourites” in Afghanistan and added: “Our only interest is that the future government in Kabul does not allow India to operate from Afghan territory against Pakistan.”

To a question if a new law would make it impossible for journalists to report on the Army, he said there will be another way of dealing with the security forces—not through the media, but through the government. “I will speak to the Army chief if I think there’s something wrong…. But this should not be done in public. When soldiers are risking their lives, you cannot demoralise them in public,” he said.

On Pakistan’s successful strategy during coronavirus pandemic, he said with smart lockdowns, the government did not stop the agriculture sector and quickly reopened the construction sector, because that is what employed the most people in the urban areas. In contrast, India and Iran, he said, restricted people to their homes in poor areas by imposing complete lockdowns.

He said around 180,000 to 200,000 people in Pakistan were getting tested coronavirus every week and mentioned that the national coordination team had a very clear composite picture of the pandemic. From peak numbers in June, he said, the country saw a steady decline in cases, positivity and deaths across the country until late August.

He expressed his hope that Pakistan will survive the second wave of Covid-19. On Pakistan’s offer for mediation on Middle East situation, he said soon after assuming power, he had offered Saudi Arabia and Iran for mediation in Yemen. “But you can’t force anybody to agree on peace talks if they don’t want to,” he said.

Over the issue of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan having established relations with Israel, he said every country had its own foreign policy, but “unless there’s a just settlement, we cannot recognise Israel”.

The Prime Minister said countries did not become poor because of a lack of resources, but they could due to corruption among the leadership. “As we know from the Panama Papers, the same is true for Pakistani politicians. Millions of dollars went into properties in the most expensive areas in London, siphoned off from this country,” he said. “They want to blackmail me into getting them off the corruption cases. But there’s no way I will ever relent,” he added.

Asked if he took advice from his wife Bushra Bibi on political issues, he said: “She has great wisdom. I discuss everything with her, also problems I face in government, even dealing with complex situations. She is my soul-mate. She is my companion. I would not have survived without her.”