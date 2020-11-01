Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away

KARACHI: Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passed away in Karachi after battling illness for several days, his family said on Saturday.

According to Geo News, the senior journalist was the former editor of Dawn and ex-president of the Karachi Press Club. In his long career, Asmi also served as a news editor at Khaleej Times and launched Dawn’s Islamabad edition.

The journalist was a staunch advocate for freedom of expression and believed societies should be run freely and without restrictions.

His death triggered an outpouring of condolences. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said journalism was “deprived of a bright star”. “His services for journalism and for the protection of rights of journalists will be remembered for a long time to come,” Faraz added.

Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistani journalism “lost one of its best and brightest”. She added that Asmi carried “exceptional courage around with him like a casual accessory, never talking about it, just using it when needed, which was often”.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said: “An artist and connoisseur of classical music, he will be missed not only by his family and friends, but also by the numerous journalists he mentored over the years.”