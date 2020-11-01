The first 007, Sir Sean Connery, dies at 90

LONDON: James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, the BBC has reported. The Scottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen and appeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

His five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes. Sir Sean’s other notable films including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

He was on a number of occasion voted by fans the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, beating Daniel Craig and Sir Roger Moore. He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Sean Connery on Twitter. She said: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons. Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors.

“Sean will be remembered best as James Bond — the classic 007 — but his roles were many and varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot – his towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament and in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth.”

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to Sir Sean in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”