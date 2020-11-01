Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD: The faithful have celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) across the country with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger across the globe.

Friday dawned with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, as well as the early liberation of Kashmir from illegal occupation.

Across the country, Milad processions were held. Holding green flags, the faithful brought out processions in all main cities of country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jhelum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi and Peshawar and marched on the roads.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Staff of 1122, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles also accompanied the procession to deal with any emergency situation. At least 2,000 sanitary workers were deployed in the federal capital to ensure waste-free surroundings at the procession routes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

President Arif Alvi in his message on the day underlined the need for spreading teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight real spirit of Islam.

A National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Conference was held here under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking at the concluding session of the conference, strongly advocated for teaching the youth about the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and informed the participants about the government’s decision to teach the very subject from classes 7 to 9.

As part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) Week from Friday (Oct 30). TV channels and Radio Pakistan arranged special programs and newspapers published special additions in connection with the Eid.

Meanwhile, around 2,000 protesters in Islamabad marched towards the French embassy, pushing aside shipping containers that had been placed to block their path. Police fired tear gas to control the crowds.