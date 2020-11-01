Dr Talpur gets PCCC’s additional charge

MULTAN: The federal government has given additional charge of vice president of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) to Prime Minister's Advisor on Economic Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur.

A notification of Ministry of the National Food Security and Research said Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur has been entrusted additional charge of PCCC.

Talpur has replaced Dr Khalid Abdullah who had served as PCCC officiating vice president for more than seven years.

The assignment of Dr Khalid Abdullah is Cotton Commissioner Pakistan but he ran the PCCC with additional charge on a temporary basis.

Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur had done his PhD in Economics from Jamshoro University of Sindh. He had done his PhD research paper on cotton. Currently, he has been serving as the Economic Consultant in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the last three years. He has served as PCCC Director Marketing and Economic Research prior to his previous assignment as MNFSR consultant.

The domestic and international magazines have published his more than thirty research papers in his capacity of the MNFSR Director Marketing.

Talpur has represented Pakistan in numbers of domestic and international conferences and seminars. He is also an editor of the PCCC monthly magazine Cotton Review.

Talking to reporters the PCCC employees observed the government should run PCCC affairs in a most serious way instead of running the country's premier body on ad hoc and temporary basis.

The PCCC has been performing without permanent appointment at the key administrative post of vice president for the last seven years, the PCCC employees said.