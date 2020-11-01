Bridegroom among 37 booked for arranging vulgar dance party

FAISALABAD: City police Tandlianwala Saturday arrested 37 people, including a bridegroom, on charges of arranging a vulgar dance party.

The police were informed that some people were present in a vulgar dance party on the wedding of Umair Khadim at Mohallah Razaabad, Tandlianwala. The police raided the venue and arrested 37 people, including the bridegroom and three female dancers.

According to police the party participants were drinking wine and loud speakers were being used illegally.

THREE GANGSTERS HELD: Gojra police Saturday arrested three members of a gang. The robbers were looting the locals near Chak 417/JB/Gojra (Sadr). The bandits also shot at and injured Zargham when he resisted them. The police chased the gunmen and arrested them.