‘Fair polls only solution to present crisis’

MULTAN: JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah Saturday said the JUI-F did not accept the results of 2018 elections. Talking to reporters, Hamdullah said free, fair and transparent elections are the only solution to the present crisis. He said friends of Pakistan are angry with us because of the current foreign policy. He alleged the incumbent government has suspended work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the pressure of the United States. The country's economic growth has reached zero, he said. The JUI-F leader alleged political opponents are being suppressed through the NAB. He said Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid is acting as an unofficial spokesman of the government.