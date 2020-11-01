Murder accused shot dead on court premises

SIALKOT: A murder accused was shot dead on the premises of the Sambrial Courts by his rivals on Saturday.

According to the police, accused Imran Shah was allegedly shot dead by his rival accused Umar on the premises of the Sambrial Courts.

It was leant that the police had brought Imran to the courts in order to obtain his physical remand in connection with the murder case against him. The police were taking him back when accused Umar allegedly shot him dead. The police arrested the alleged killer and registered a case against him. Meanwhile, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi suspended Begowala police SHO Asghar Ali and Inspector Muhammad Arif of Homicide Unit for their negligence.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A woman was stabbed to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at Jhatoke village on Saturday.

According to police, Shagufta Bibi was allegedly killed by her husband accused Naheed Ahmed in the limits of the Phalora police.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after murder. The police rushed to the spot and took the body in custody for autopsy. A case has been registered against the accused.

TWO FRIENDS KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two friends were killed in a road accident here on Saturday.

Ali Hussain and Zain were on their way on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle near Bheelo Mahar village in the limits of the Motra police. As a result, both boys died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the driver of the tractor-trolley Ali Waqar and started investigation.

Commissioner inspects Sahulat bazaars: Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday visited Sahulat bazaars in Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial.

The commissioner also visited the Lahai Bazaars in Sialkot, Main Bazaar in Daska and Main Bazaar Sambrial to have a view of the comparative prices of commodities in the open market and Sahulat Bazaars.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sulaiman Akbar, AC Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi and AC Sambrial Sonia Sadaf briefed

the commissioner on arrangements taken to provide facilities to the people in Sahulat Bazaars in Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial tehsils.

On the occasion, the commissioner said the provision of all edible items of good quality at the right prices was the most important responsibility of the district administrations.

He stressed that prompt and effective measures must be taken to check the hoarders and those involved in over charging.