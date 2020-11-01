Rally asks govt to boycott French products

BARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Bara chapter, traders and students staged a Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat rally here on Friday and criticised the president of France for controversial remarks.

Those who spoke on the occasion included JI Khyber district headr Shah Faisal Afridi, Qazi Momin Afridi, and Sultan Akbar Afridi. The participants of the rally walked from Minar Masjid to Khyber Chowk in Bara Bazaar. The protesters chanted slogans in support of the honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, JI amir for Khyber chapter Shah Faisal Afridi said that the government should sever ties with France by expelling French ambassador from Pakistan. “It is the duty for every Muslim to defend the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said, adding that the government must announce boycott of French products.