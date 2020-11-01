JI launches mass drive from Bajaur against price-hike, unemployment

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is holding a public meeting here at the Bajaur Sports Complex to launch a countrywide drive against the prevailing price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order and injustice in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, JI local leaders Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, Maulana Waheed Gul and others said that a sincere and honest leadership could steer the country out of the prevailing crises. They came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for reneging on pledges its leaders had made with the people during the general election. “The champions of ‘change’ and good governance took huge loans from the international financial institutions on hefty interest rates during the last two and a half years’ rule but now no positive change could be seen in the standard of living of the people,” the JI leaders said. They added that the rulers had left the country and nation on the mercy of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. They said that the country was under heavy loan of Rs44,000 billion, which was paying Rs350 billion monthly in the head of interest to money lenders. The JI leaders said that the masses were fed up with the PTI government and that they cannot afford price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order situation and injustice anymore in the country.

They said that today’s public meeting would prove the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government as the rulers had deceived the masses on hollow slogans of ‘change’ and corruption-free Pakistan. Ruling out the possibility of alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, they said that most of the leaders of PDM parties were those who had looted the country turn by turn with both hands and established their private empires in the foreign countries.

The PDM, the JI leaders alleged, wanted the continuation of policy of loot and plunder in the country, which would not be allowed at any cost.