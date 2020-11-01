QWP holds govt responsible for people’s miseries

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Saturday that the flawed policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had caused resentment among the people.

Addressing a public gathering held in connection with the 8th Foundation Day of the party in Swat district, he bitterly criticised the government for burgeoning inflation, saying the rulers were pushing the people to commit suicides.

“Even a lay man knows the reason behind the rising prices of daily use items. There is no need for forming a committee as it will waste time and resources,” he argued. He maintained that the provincial government was being remote-controlled from Islamabad. “This government has failed to safeguard the rights of the province. Blaming the past rulers will not serve the purpose as the people are mature and they want relief not empty political rhetoric,” he noted.

Sikandar Sherpao recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan would advise the people that “Ghabrana nahi hay (People should not panic.), but I want to tell the prime minister that Ghabrana nahi hay,” he remarked, adding that the struggle launched under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would rid the country of the PTI government. “The PDM power shows have unnerved the rulers,” he believed, saying that the showdown in Peshawar would be the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government.

The QWP leader flayed the government for dropping the Chakdarra-Chitral road from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying it would deepen a sense of deprivation among the people of Malakand division. He maintained that the Chashma Lift Canal irrigation project was dropped from the Public Sector Development Programme, which would have helped irritate thousands of acres of barren land in the southern districts.

He recalled that in the previous tenure the provincial government would blame the PML-N’s federal government for not issuing funds to the province for uplift schemes, but now the PTI was in power at the centre as well as in the province, so it had no justification for dragging its feet over launching development work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The chief minister should step down if he is unable to protect the provincial rights,” he said. He argued that provincial autonomy was won after hectic struggle therefore the KP government should play its role in safeguarding its rights enshrined in the constitution.