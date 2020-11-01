Elders assure govt of support in maintaining Bajaur peace

KHAR: The grand jirga of elders of the Turkhani and Uthmankhel tribes on Saturday announced full support to the government in its endeavours to maintain peace and launch uplift projects in the district.

Around 100 elders of the Turkhani and Uthmankhel tribes held the grand jirga with Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, District Police Officer Shahzada Kokab Farooq, Frontier Corps Sector Commander (North) Brigadier Azhar Muneer, Superintendent of Police (investigation) Waqar Khan and other officials at the Civil Colony here. The participants praised the people of Bajaur district for their courage and sacrifices they rendered against militancy and terrorism and maintaining peace in the district.

The officials told the elders that after purging the area of militancy and the subsequent merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government had started work on the development projects in various sectors to facilitate the people. They said that unflinching support from the local people was the need of the hour to complete these uplift projects on priority basis so the locals could get facilities of health, education and others at their doorsteps. The elders assured the officials that they would support the government initiatives for the uplift of the area and would not allow anyone to use the soil of Bajaur for anti-state activities.