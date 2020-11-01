Stop diatribe against state institutions, Khattak tells Opp

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the government would swing into action as per law and constitution if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders continued criticising the state institutions to fulfill their ‘nefarious designs’ at the behest of enemy countries.

“The PDM should criticise the government as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf welcomes constructive criticism but they must avoid maligning the judiciary, armed forces and the state,” Pervez Khattak advised the opposition parties’ leaders while speaking at a gathering held in connection with the party joining here at Badrashi and visit to the Qazi Medical Complex. Former nazim Mumtaz Hussain, Shah Hassan and Tajul Malook along with their families and scores of friends and supporters quit their respective parties and announced joining the PTI.

“No one would be allowed to defame the state institutions in the garb of freedom of expression,” the defence minister said, adding that armed forces had brilliantly fought the war on terror and defeated the militants and terrorists. He said the entire world had admired the professionalism and bravery of Pakistani armed forces but leaders of the opposition parties were out to defame them without any reason.

The minister said the ruthless accountability against the corrupt would continue. “The era of corruption is over and the looter of the national wealth will be brought to justice,” he went on to add. He said the opposition leaders would not be given NRO in corruption cases. The defence minister later also visited the Qazi Medical Complex and inaugurated several newly-established wards at the hospital. Earlier, QMC Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Gulraiz Hakeem Khan, Dr Saqib Qureshi and Hospital Director Dr Arif Khan briefed the minister on healthcare facilities being extended to the patients.