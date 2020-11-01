Unfulfilled pledges: Citizens’ body to move court against NHA

MANSEHRA: The Citizen Traffic Management Committee has decided to move the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the National Highways Authority (NHA), which allegedly didn’t honour its commitment to construct overhead bridges and underpasses to ease traffic congestion in the district.

“Mansehra is the only district across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where NHA has been collecting the toll tax, which should immediately be waived off,” Sheraz Mahmood Qureshi, a member of the committee, told the inaugural meeting of the committee held with District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch in the chair on Saturday. Transporters, lawyers, journalists, traders and educationists are members of the 15-member committee, which was constituted on the order of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Range Qazi Jamilur Rahman to address traffic issues in the district.

The members unanimously elected journalist Nisar Ahmad Khan Swati as secretary of the committee headed by the district police officer as its president. Jan Alam, a member, said that the committee would move the court of law against the NHA. He maintained that the NHA had assured the PHC that it would construct overhead bridges and underpasses to address traffic issues if it was allowed to collect the toll tax, but it did not honour the pledge.