Asfandyar terms Ijaz Shah’s statement irresponsible

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday termed the statement of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah about his party as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘foolish.’

In a statement, he said the diatribe had hurt the sentiments of the ANP leaders and workers, who had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country. The ANP leader said the federal government as well as state institutions should explain their stance on terrorism and terrorist network as party stalwart Bashir Ahmad Bilour and his son Haroon Bilour became victims of terrorism at a time when the security forces were fighting terrorists. Asfandyar Wali said the Taliban and other terrorist organisations targetted the ANP leaders and workers for their stance against terrorism and militancy. He added that hundreds of ANP workers and activists sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland. “We have still a strong stance against terrorism and militancy and will raise our voice for peace and stability in our country,” the ANP leader added. The incumbent rulers must also explain whether the ANP was fighting for the sake of the state or against the state as the statement of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had questioned the sacrifices rendered for the stability of the country.