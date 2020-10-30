KPCTA, PNCA join hands to promote culture, tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: Under the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, the culture of the province is being highlighted and promoted through a comprehensive and a compact cultural policy, an official said on Thursday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi stated this during a meeting with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Director General Fauzia Saeed. Both the officials agreed to work jointly for the promotion of KP culture by organising various programmes and events at provincial, national and international level. Praising the provincial government initiatives, Fauzia Saeed assured that joint efforts would be made to further improve the existing culture policy and make it implementable for the cause of promotion of KP culture.

She said that establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was a right step at the right time to promote culture and tourism in the province simultaneously. The official added that it would help promote the culture and tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the policy of federal and provincial governments. Kamran Afridi briefed the DG PNCA on the culture policy framed for the first time by the KP Culture Department in 2018. Both the officials decided that joint efforts would be made to remove bottlenecks from the existing culture policy and put it along modern lines. They agreed to organize cultural programmes and events at the provincial and national level to lure more domestic and foreign troupe and tourists to the province.