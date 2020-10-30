Abhinandan not freed under pressure

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Thursday categorically rejected the impression that Pakistan released the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan under pressure last March.

"There was no pressure on the Pakistani government to release Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in the weekly press briefing here.

"The release was made as a message of peace and goodwill," he added.

Chaudhri was responding to the statement of a PML-N politician, who alleged that Abhinandan was released under pressure after his fighter aircraft was downed inside the Pakistan territory.

He said Pakistan's armed forces were still ready to deal with all the threats.

"India will find the leadership, the people and armed forces of Pakistan ready in the event of any misadventure as was evidently demonstrated in February last year," he added.

He said India was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan and its spies had been caught several times.

He said India's involvement in the recent bomb blast at a seminary (madrassa) in Peshawar could not be ruled out.

To a question about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on death row in Pakistan, Chaudhri said Pakistan had offered consular access to him for a third time but received no positive response from India.

He said Pakistan would not amend its laws to allow an Indian counsel to plead Jadhav case in its courts, adding that India should cooperate in this regard.

On Islamophobia, he said Pakistan strongly condemned the republication of blasphemous sketches and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries. "We are further alarmed at the highly disturbing statements by certain politicians justifying such heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression and equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains," he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan always supported and continued to lead international efforts for combating intolerance, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

On regional security, he said Pakistan had taken note of the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and the United States.

"Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the threats posed to strategic stability in South Asia as a result of provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India," he said.

The spokesperson said India’s massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilizing weapon systems, were developments with serious repercussions for peace and stability in South Asia.

"These developments clearly negate the argument that India’s mainstreaming in the international export control regimes will further the non-proliferation objectives of these regimes," he said.

Chaudhri said Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian government's illegal amendments to land ownership laws in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) promulgated under "J&K Re-organisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020".

He expressed deep concerns over the raids by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on offices and residences of journalists and human rights activists and non-profit organizations, including Coalition of Civil Society, Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, and Greater Kashmir newspaper in IOJ&K.

Chaudhri said Pakistan strongly condemned the drone attacks launched towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan appreciated the successful interception of the drones, which prevented loss of innocent lives.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," he said.