Nation celebrates Eid Milad (SAW) today

ISLAMABAD: Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country today (Thursday).

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country would be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers, reports the media.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the Last Messenger (SAW) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole mankind.

In connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), an International Rehmatul Lil Aalameen (SAW) Conference will be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi, while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session.

Prominent Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and foreign delegates will participate in the conference and throw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

As part of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAA) Week from tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday urged the Muslim world leaders to make a unanimous demand to the international organizations to ensure sanctity of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and desist from blasphemy and desecration.

In his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), President Alvi said the condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West had invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe.

Such incidents, he said, created disintegration and also violated the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue, he added.

He said it was essential to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight the real spirit of Islam.

Referring to the growing threat from the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the president advised the people to adhere to the anti-COIVD precautions, particularly during the Milad processions, to prevent spread of the disease.

The president greeted the countrymen on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) marking the birthday of the Holy Prophet (SAW) who purged the society of ignorance and oppression.

He said the Holy Prophet (SAW) was sent as mercy for the whole mankind and the humanity's real success lay in adhering to his teachings.

The president viewed that Holy Prophet (SAW)’s teachings were a role model for the humanity besides being essential for a better understanding of Islam.

He said in the early Islamic history, the Holy Quran and the personality of the Holy Prophet (SAW) were the only sources to attract people towards Islam.

He said the Holy Prophet (SAW)’s teachings taught peace, brotherhood and mutual respect to the people.

“Even during battles, he had set moral bindings, ensured rights to slaves, women and helpless people, besides providing a basis for interfaith harmony.”

Considering their importance, he said all the followers must play their role to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) besides reflecting the same in their lives.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to make all the countrymen true followers of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

In his message, birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) marked the end of a history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from the right path, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message, the premier said the Holy Prophet (SAW)’s birth purified human civilisation by inculcating characteristics like human dignity and forgiveness.

He said the idea of a welfare state was first introduced by Islam.

“If a country wants to become great, it should follow the principles of the state of Madina," he said.