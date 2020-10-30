close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

Give some time

October 30, 2020

The current government rose to popularity on the back of its powerful ‘tabdeeli’ slogan. There is no doubt that the government has succeeded in bringing some sort of change to the country. Previously, the people had no expectations from the government and wouldn’t show interest in the country’s governance. Now, at least, they want to see the promised change within the first two years of the government. The 70-year-long mismanagement that Pakistan has seen cannot be undone in a couple of years. The people will have to wait a little longer to see the work being done by the PTI-led government.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

