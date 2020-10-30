close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

Powerful monopoly

Newspost

 
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) should take notice of the powerful monopoly of a few pharmaceutical companies that are allowed to sell medicines at high prices. Some of these companies abuse their marketing budget to ensure that all healthcare institutions prescribe the medicine of their brand. These tactics help them earn a large number of money. If all companies are allowed to manufacture and sell medicines without any discrimination, the prices of medicines can be reduced to a significantly low level. This will allow the poor to meet their medical expenses in a better manner. The relevant authorities must have a look at these problems and take adequate steps to resolve them.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

