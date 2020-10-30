Calls grow for national lockdown in England

LONDON: Pressure to impose a national lockdown in England is intensifying as concerns grow over the effectiveness of the current restrictions.

The three-tier system is being called into doubt after a study by Imperial College London found that almost 100,000 people are catching Covid-19 every day in England. Experts are suggesting a more national approach is needed to address the soaring infection rate.

As France enters a second lockdown from Friday and Germany imposes a four-week partial lockdown, the second wave of Covid-19 is said to have reached a “critical stage” in England. It adds to growing pressure on the government to be “tougher and quicker” in its coronavirus response.

The West Midlands could move to tough Tier 3 restrictions as early as next week unless infection rates drop significantly. The move would see another three million people living under the highest level of restrictions. They would join areas such as Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City region where the measures have already been imposed.

With Nottinghamshire due to enter Tier 3 on Friday, 8.7 million people across the country will be living under the controls by the end of the week. Interim data from round six of the Imperial College London React study estimates that in England there are around 96,000 new infections per day. Infections were found to be doubling approximately every nine days.

The data also showed early signs that numbers in low-risk areas are following trends observed in the worst-affected regions. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government will “try everything in our power” to avoid a “blanket national lockdown”. But Home Secretary Priti Patel said they would rule nothing out.

Jenrick said coronavirus rates are in a “bad place” all over the country but added that the government is resisting another national lockdown. He said the government’s “very firm view” is that a short national “circuit-breaker” lockdown would be the wrong approach, saying “you can’t have a stop-start country”.

But asked if she would rule out another national lockdown, Ms Patel said: “Well I think at this stage of course we can rule nothing out because we are a government that is focused on making sure that we stop the spread of this virus and also (that) we protect public health.

“So we have been using, and we are using and we will continue to use, every single means available to us to do exactly that.” Government scientific adviser Dr Mike Tildesley has said more national restrictions are needed, with the current trajectory likely to put nearly everywhere in Tier 2 before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is self-isolating after recently coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for the virus.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a new tiered system of restrictions will come into force at 6am on Monday. The central belt, Dundee, Inverclyde and Ayrshire, will be placed into Level 3; Aberdeenshire, Fife, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway in Level 2; and the Highlands and much of the Islands in Level 1.