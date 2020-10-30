Saudi wounds French consulate guard in Jeddah knife assault

JEDDAH: A Saudi citizen wounded a guard in a knife attack at the French consulate in Jeddah on Thursday, officials said, as France faces growing anger over offensive cartoons.

The assault follows another knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice that left three people dead and several others wounded. Police in Makkah province, where Jeddah is situated, said the attacker was a Saudi, but it did not give the nationality of the guard, who they said had sustained minor injuries. The French embassy in Riyadh strongly condemned the attack and urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise “extreme vigilance”. Neither the Saudi authorities nor the French embassy gave any indication of the motivation for the attack.