DG ISPR sets record straight over Indian pilot’s release

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative to discredit Pakistan of its successful strike and retaliation to the Indian misadventure on February 27 last year, said Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference with a one-point agenda, Maj-Gen Iftikhar said the presser was aimed at elucidating the facts related to the events that demonstrated the invincibility of Pakistan’s defence.

“The Indian forces made aggression on February 26, 2019 and transgressed the Line of Control (LoC) whereby the Shaheen of Pakistan Air Force befittingly responded, leaving the enemy shattered and confused,” he added.

Two Indian fighter jets, the DG ISPR said, were shot down while Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was arrested, which depicted the resolve and capability of Pakistan armed forces. He said the superiority of the Pakistan armed forces was acknowledged not only globally but also by the Indian military leadership.

The release of Abhinandan was a responsible decision taken by the national leadership, he stressed. “We gave them [Indian forces] a bloody nose and it is still hurting,” he said. Maj-Gen Iftikhar said uncanny interpretations of the Abhinandan issue were misleading and tantamount to discrediting the country’s victory over India. The DG ISPR said the enemy India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative as evident from Thursday’s Indian media coverage and hype.

He said the enemy forces had thrust a hybrid war on Pakistan and it was incumbent on every citizen to act responsibly, and disown misleading narratives to promote national cause and unity. He vowed that the armed forces of Pakistan would foil the nefarious designs of enemies with the support of the nation.

“Pakistan’s leadership and the armed forces are ready to tackle every challenge posed to national security,” he said.

Following the DG ISPR’s media talk, the Foreign Office categorically rejected the impression that the release of the captured Indian air force pilot by Pakistan last February was made under any pressure. “There was no pressure on the Pakistani government to release Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan,”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at his weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The release was made as a message of peace and goodwill,” he said.

The spokesperson was responding to a query regarding the statement of a politician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq who alleged that the pilot was released under pressure after his fighter aircraft was downed inside Pakistan territory.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s armed forces were still ready to deal with all threats. “India will find the leadership, the people and armed forces of Pakistan ready in the event of any misadventure against its territories as evidently demonstrated in February last year,” he added. He said India was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan and its spies had been caught several times. He said India’s involvement in the recent bomb blast at a madressah in Peshawar could not be ruled out.

To a question regarding case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on a death row in Pakistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan had made an offer for consular access for the third time, however, with no positive response from India.

He said Pakistan would not amend its laws to allow an Indian counsel before Pakistan courts, adding that India should cooperate in this regard.