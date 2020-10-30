March against Kashmir land laws disrupted, several held

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested several people and dispersed a protest march against new Kashmir land laws in occupied Srinagar on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police disrupted the protest march of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the new land laws and detained several leaders in Srinagar—including Khurshid Aalam, Waheed Parra, Suhail Bukhari, Mohsin Qayoom, Rouf Butt and Mohit Bhan.

The PDP leaders had announced a protest rally to be staged from the party headquarters in Srinagar to the Press Enclave demanding repeal of the new land laws which have paved the way for non-Kashmiris to buy land in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, soon after the leaders reached the party headquarters, they were detained by the police already deployed there. PDP chief and former puppet chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet that the party office in Srinagar had been sealed by the administration and workers had been arrested for organising a peaceful protest. “A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that’s being showcased in the world?” Mehbooba tweeted.

In another tweet, she said they will continue to raise their voice collectively and won’t tolerate attempts to change demography of the territory. Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for observing complete shutdown on Saturday to register protest against Modi government’s designs to change the demographic composition of the territory.

According to the KMS, the Hurriyat forum strongly denounced the incessant anti-people orders being issued by the Indian government at frequent intervals to intimidate and psychologically torture the people of the territory.

It said this imperialistic approach of New Delhi was bound to fail. The forum reiterated its principled stand of engagement and dialogue among stakeholders for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The forum deplored that one after other laws were being invented and amended by New Delhi and forcibly thrust upon the people of IIOJK, saying: “The Kashmiri people are not some dumb driven cattle who will yield to these imperial laws”.

Separately, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Aaqib Wani, issued a statement in Jammu, saying the newly introduced land laws had put the IIOJK land on sale by fascist Modi regime which was hell bent to change the Muslim majority status of the territory.

He said it was time for the world bodies and people with sense of humanity to speak for the oppressed Kashmiris.