Three killed in knife attack at French church

News Desk

NICE: A knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what officials are treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country.

The assailant was shot and wounded by police, Nice’s Mayor Christian Estrosi said. Police found the body of a woman whose throat had been cut in an apparent beheading attempt inside the Basilica of Notre-Dame, in the heart of the Mediterranean resort city, a source close to the inquiry said. The body of a man was also found inside, while a third person succumbed to injuries after seeking refuge in a nearby bar.

Father Philippe Asso, who serves at the Notre-Dame’s basilica, said that no mass was underway at the time of the attack, but the church opens around 8am (0700 GMT) and “people come in to pray at all hours.” He told AFP that one victim was a church employee of about 45 years old.

The latest attack, just days ahead of the Catholic holy day of All Saints Day, prompted Prime Minister Jean Castex to raise the terror alert level to maximum across the country.

Police sources said the suspect gave his name as “Brahim” and his age as 25, but his identity had yet to be confirmed. French anti-terror prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what Estrosi called an “Islamo-fascist attack”.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed that “France will not give up on our values” and termed the incident an “Islamist terrorist attack”. Macron offered condolences to the country’s Catholics after the killing, and urged people of all religions to unite and not “give in to the spirit of division”. Thursday’s attack drew condemnation from France’s allies, with Germany’s Angela Merkel saying she was “deeply shaken” and EU Parliament President David Sassoli saying: “This pain is felt by all of us in Europe. We have a duty to stand together against violence and those that seek to incite and spread hatred,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan strongly condemned the attack. In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “We express our condolences on the loss of precious lives and sympathise with the bereaved families. There is no justification for such acts of violence, in particular in places of worship.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged solidarity with Paris in the fight against extremism. “I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica,” he tweeted in English and French. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.”

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it strongly condemned the attack in Nice, offering “solidarity with the French people”.