Imran gets clean chit in Parliament attack case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to attacks on the buildings of Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) during the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) four-month long sit-in in 2014.

The court, however, summoned federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khatak, Shafqat Mehmood and Asad Umar on November 21 for indictment. The ATC separated the matter of President Arif Alvi and sent it to office due to his immunity.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the judgment which was reserved in the last hearing after conclusion of arguments from both sides. The court also summoned provincial ministers Aleem Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai as well as Jahangir Tareen at the next hearing.

The court, however, acquitted PAT leader Mubashir Ali from the case, while PAT’s chief Tahirul Qadri was still considered an absconder in the case. PTI’s chief Imran Khan had stated in written arguments that he had been named in a baseless case as there was no evidence or witnesses against him. The prosecutor had also supported Khan’s acquittal plea and argued in the last hearing that it was just a “political fabricated case” as there was no evidence against the Prime Minister.

He asked the court to acquit him from the case as the trial would only waste the court’s time. The prosecution had no objection if he was acquitted, he said. It may be mentioned here that the Secretariat Police Station had registered a first information report (FIR) against the PTI and PAT’s top leadership when protesters entered the buildings of Parliament and PTV during the sit-in of 2014 against alleged rigging in the 2013 General Election. Khan as well as other party leaders, including Alvi, Umar, and Qureshi, were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act after being accused of attacking the Parliament House and the office of the PTV during their Dharna in August 2014.

The politicians had marched towards Parliament and PM House allegedly in an attempt to topple the then PML-N government after the Model Town incident. Clashes with the authorities were reported as they made their way towards the destination. By then the protest had gone on for more than 100 days.

During the sit-in, protesters allegedly thrashed SSP Asmatullah Junejo at Constitution Avenue during the reported attack on the buildings. A case was then filed against Khan, Qadri, and others for allegedly torturing the SSP and five other police officers. In September 2018, the ATC had granted Prime Minister Imran Khan a permanent exemption from appearing before it in the cases.