NAB raids NICVD over financial, admin irregularities

KARACHI: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted an hours long ‘raid’ at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on the charges of financial and administrative irregularities, misappropriation of funds and questioned the administrative staff.

Led by Deputy Director Qamar Abbasi, a five-member team of NAB raided the NICVD on Thursday and investigated the relevant administrative staff. No official word was available about the raid by NAB officials, but a NAB source said their team “visited the health facility” after some of the documents it required against officials of NICVD were not provided to the agency within due date. The NAB had initiated an inquiry against the NICVD over corruption charges more than two years ago. During the inquiry, the NAB found that the executive director of NICVD was in possession of evidence related to the alleged commission of offence(s) during the last 10 years. The raid drew a strong reaction from the employees of cardiac-care facility who held a protest against what they called ‘harassment’ by the anti-graft agency. Azra Maqsood, Chief Operating Officer of the NICVD, said the NAB investigators remained at NICVD for over six hours and due to the harassment and uncertainty, medical services, except emergency, remained suspended for several hours, causing suffering to hundreds of patients.

The NICVD officials said the NAB team comprising five officials entered the hospital at around 2:00pm and remained there for six hours, questioned staff and officials from different departments and inquired about financial affairs and transactions, number of employees and their nature of jobs, recruitment policies, purchase of medicines, equipment and machinery as well as other items required to run the health facility.