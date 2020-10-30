Protests against illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continue

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/KARACHI: The protest demonstration of the journalists and Jang/Geo workers against the illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued in Pindi Thursday.

The protesters said the national, international journalists’ organisations along with international human rights organisations and intellectuals acknowledged the struggle of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the freedom of media in the country.

The participants vowed to continue their protest till editor-in-chief’s release. The demonstration was staged outside the Jang offices and they shouted slogans for the release of editor-in-chief. Those who addressed the protest camp included PFUJ’s Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group and president Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, leader of Awami Workers Party Jamil Bhatti, Rawalpindi/Islamabad Union of Journalists Secretary General Asif Ali Bhatti, Amjad Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers besides workers of Jang and The News.

In Karachi, speaking to the protest for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday, former lawmaker Shahjahan Baloch said that the Jang-Geo Group was being targeted by the government because it was telling the truth to the people of Pakistan about the circumstances of the country.