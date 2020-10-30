Asma Jehangir Group wins: Abdul Latif Afridi elected as SCBA president

By News Desk

PESHAWAR/ ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Latif Afridi, was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday.

Sindh respectively. Ahmed Shahzad Farooq Rana was elected as Secretary and Muhammad Afzal Janjua as Finance Secretary. Abdul Malik Baloch and Abdul Razzak Shar were elected as Member Executive from Balochistan, Fida Bahadur and Hayat Ullah Khan from KPK, Arif Mehmood Chaudhary and Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Siddiqui from Punjab, Jam Asif Mehmood Lar and Javaid Ahmed Chhatari from Sindh.

Ltif Afridi, known as Latif Lala out of respect by those younger than him, was the candidate of the Asma Jehangir Group, which is known after her even after her death. Nowadays senior lawyers Ahsan Bhoom, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Kamran Murtaza and others are leading this group. The Hamid Khan-led Professional Lawyers Group had fielded Abdul Sattar Khan for the top slot. Latif Afridi is one of the senior most lawyers in Peshawar and has remained the president of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association. He has remained associated with progressive, secular and nationalist parties. His last association was with ANP. He was once elected as MNA.

Abdul Sattar Khan too is a senior lawyer based in Peshawar. This was the turn of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the rotation rules to get its nominee elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Latif Afridi and his panel remained successful in all the provinces by a significant margin.

In total, Latif Afridi got 1,236 votes while Sattar Khan secured 968 votes. “The election of Latif Afridi belonging to the Asma Jahangir Group as President of Supreme Court Bar Association is victory for all those struggling for democracy and supremacy of the Constitution,” said senior nationalist politician Afrasiab Khattak.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders called the newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and expressed their support. “Congratulations to Lala Afridi, his panel and Asma Jehangir Group on their glorious victory, that too against all odds,” said Maryam Nawaz, vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.