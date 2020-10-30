Wheat procurement: Sindh fixes price at Rs2,000 per 40kg

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has fixed the minimum procurement support price of wheat at Rs2,000 per 40 kg. It also approved sugarcane support price at Rs202 per 40 kg as its crushing season would start from November.

The cabinet meeting was held under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. The cabinet members said that it was high time to fix the support price of wheat to encourage growers for cultivating wheat in great quantity.

They said that the recently imported wheat from Ukraine was very expensive and it cost around Rs5,000 per 40 kg besides not being of good quality.

The agriculture department told the cabinet that the Punjab and Balochistan had proposed to fix the maximum wheat procurement support price at Rs1,700 per 40 kg while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has proposed Rs1,880 per 40 kg.

They unanimously decided to fix the wheat procurement minimum support price at Rs2,000 per 40 kg. “This decision at this time is timely as wheat plantation season, from November 21 to December 15, is approaching, therefore, growers would prefer to grow more wheat because of its good price,” the chief minister said.