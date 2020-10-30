Mahathir says Muslims ‘have right to kill French’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that Muslims had a right “to kill millions of French people”, shortly after a knife-wielding man launched a deadly attack in Nice.

Three people were killed at a church in the southern French city, with the attacker slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what authorities were treating as the latest militant attack to rock the country. Shortly afterwards, Mahathir — who was prime minister of Muslim-majority Malaysia until his government collapsed in February — launched an extraordinary outburst on Twitter.

According to international media, Referring to the beheading of a French teacher who showed pupils blasphemous sketches, Mahathir said he did not approve of that attack but that freedom of expression does not include “insulting other people”.

“Irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill,” said the outspoken 95-year-old.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Kremlin said it was unacceptable to kill people, but it was also wrong to insult the feelings of religious believers.