Boy’s murderers held

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police arrested an accused involved in the murder of a missing boy here on Thursday.

Reports said the body of the boy was recovered from the Banana orchards. Rashid Ujjan, 12, had been missing for the last 24 hours from his village Dalo Ujjan in the Gambat town of Khairpur.

Later, the police shifted the body to the GIMS hospital for medico-legal examination.

Following the investigation, the police arrested Ashiq Hussain Narejo, Roshan Ali Narejo and Khuda Bukhsh Narejo. According to the police, the accused had confessed to their crime.