AGP, Audit Office China host joint video seminar

ISLAMABAD: The Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) and the National Audit Office of China jointly hosted the video-conference seminar on ‘Audit Quality Control and Assurance.’

The seminar marked continuity of the tradition and practice of technical cooperation between the auditor general offices of both countries in the areas of public sector auditing, which has helped both institutions in knowledge development and continued professional growth of public sector auditors.

The Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jahangir was the head of the Pakistan delegation. The delegation was comprised of Additional Auditor General Farrukh Hamidi, Deputy Auditor General Sardar Azmat Shafi, director generals Jawad Zaka Khan and Hasan Masud and Afnan Alam, Director International Relations.

The Auditor General of China Hou Kai was the head of the Chinese delegation. The Chinese delegation consisted of HU Jiajun, Director General of Department of Audit Quality Review, Jiang Haiying, Director General of Department of International Cooperation, Zhang Xinfang, Deputy Director-General, Zhang Xin, Director and Deputy Directors Wang Rui and Ding Yue. Deputy Auditor General of China Qin Boyong and Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Farrukh Hamid co- moderated the opening session.

The AGP, in his inaugural address, reiterated that the ongoing collaboration between two institutions is a model of state-to-state relations with different social systems and historical background.

Javaid Jahangir congratulated Hou Kai on his appointment as Chinese Auditor General and expressed his confidence that under the new Auditor General's stewardship, the relations will continue to foster in years to come.

Auditor General of Pakistan briefed the Chinese Auditor General about the progress on the ongoing institutional reform process in the country's Supreme Audit Institution. Pakistan's delegation made a comprehensive presentation on the agenda of reforms to improve the quality of its audit reports.

The Auditor General of Pakistan further stressed that the improvements during the last three years had mainly been possible owing to the government's continuous support to strengthen the accountability and transparency of public spending. He also briefed the Chinese delegation on Auditor General Department’s efforts in implantation of an integrated Audit Management Information System (AMIS) and integrating it with other relevant information systems, such as the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

The adoption and roll-out of these ICT systems, the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan believes will help minimise human intervention and inconsistency in audit planning, execution and reporting.

Also, it will help in standardisation and archiving of audit working papers, which will facilitate improved/consistent quality assurance and control procedures in an efficient manner.

The Auditor General of China said in his opening speech that the SAls of China and Pakistan had long maintained good relations. The mutual support and help has yielded positive results.

During the COVID-19 pandemic both SAls have overcome various difficulties to attend the bilateral seminar virtually, a concrete action to strengthen friendship.

The Auditor General of China appreciated Pakistan's government's efforts in controlling the pandemic. He also emphasised that rapid economic and social development had exerted higher requirements for SAls.