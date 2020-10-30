MoI&B, RSIL sign MoU to promote awareness on laws, legal obligations

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoI&B) and Research Society of International Law (RSIL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in promoting awareness about laws and legal obligations among public, business community and professionals besides other concerned persons and entities.

Joint Secretary MoI&B, Qamar Bashir and RSIL President, Ahmer Bilal Sufi have singed MoU to encourage collaboration in research and expertise sharing, a news release said.

Secretary I&B Akbar Durrani and Heads of Departments/Wings of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Durrani said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to promote the country’s soft image as Pakistan was a pivotal nation in many ways.

He said that ministry under the leadership of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz was committed to project country’s positive image globally as per vision of the prime minister.

He termed the signing of MoU an important initiative which would help in promoting Pakistan’s stance & view point on the basis of law and legal discourse.

“Reference to law is the key to strengthening one’s argument,” he added. Ahmer Bilal Sufi said all international issues had legal dimensions, emphasising that the MoU would serve to link law as the basis to project Pakistan’s position at the international level. The RSIL, he said, remained focused on state specific issues, no matter which government was in power.