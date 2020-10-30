Arbitration Court to hear Umar case via video link

LAHORE: Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has agreed to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to conduct the hearing of Umar Akmal’s case via video link.

The video link hearing is expected to take place in December.

Umar wanted that there should be a public hearing of his case, but it was not granted.

Last month, PCB’s request for hearing outside Switzerland was rejected.

It must be noted here that PCB filed an appeal against the reduction in Akmal’s ban by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar in his capacity as an independent adjudicator to 18 months from 3 years. Umar has appealed for further reduction in his suspension.