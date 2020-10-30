BBC clamps down on staff social media

LONDON: The BBC on Thursday unveiled new impartiality guidelines after accusations that journalists and other staff have undermined its credibility via their social media accounts or by accepting lucrative offers to give outside speeches.

Staff, contractors and freelancers could face dismissal for “serious” breaches of the guidelines, according to the broadcaster, which has been coming under pressure from the ruling Conservatives over its funding and the politics of some personnel.

“Impartiality is the foundation on which we deliver insightful, exciting and ground-breaking stories,” new director-general Tim Davie said in an email to staff.“These guidelines are intended to help us continue to deliver this, and build audience trust,” said Davie, a former PepsiCo executive.