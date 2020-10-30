Suppl exam

LAHORE:Over 27,000 candidates will appear in the Secondary School Certificate (Class-10) Supplementary Examination 2020 scheduled to commence from November 7 under the aegis of Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

A BISE spokesperson said that the Board had completed its task of issuing roll number slips to the candidates and added they could also download the same from its official website www.biselahore.com