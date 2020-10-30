Apollo overpower Young Lucky Star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Club defeated Young Lucky Star Club by five wickets in the 3rd Mohammad Hussain Memorial Cricket Tournament match played at Race Course ground.
Young Lucky scored 191/8 in 35 overs. Omer Farooq made 42, Roshan Sufi 40, Momin Waqar 37. M Saleem got 3/28, Asad Rafiq 3/51, and M Naveed 2/30.