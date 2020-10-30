close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Apollo overpower Young Lucky Star

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

LAHORE: Apollo Club defeated Young Lucky Star Club by five wickets in the 3rd Mohammad Hussain Memorial Cricket Tournament match played at Race Course ground.

Young Lucky scored 191/8 in 35 overs. Omer Farooq made 42, Roshan Sufi 40, Momin Waqar 37. M Saleem got 3/28, Asad Rafiq 3/51, and M Naveed 2/30.

