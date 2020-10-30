bits and pieces

Activities at Punjab Squash Complex suspended

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Sports activities have once again been affected by corona virus cases in the country.

Activities at the Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore have been suspended after it was found that an official of Punjab Squash Association and at least two players showed Covid- 19 symptoms.

A notice has been pasted at the main entrance of the complex stating that the Punjab Squash Complex has been closed till November 4.