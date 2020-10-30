Army dominate Taekwondo event

LAHORE: Army players dominated the opening day of the National Taekwondo Championships, being organised by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation with the support of SA Gardens.

In all, 14 teams consisting of 650 athletes are participating in the event. Army won six gold and two silver medals. They are followed by WAPDA with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals. The Pakistan Air Force team won two silver and four bronze medals and secured the third position.

Arif Manzoor of Army won the U-50 Poomsac individual male category. Shahbaz of Army won in U-40 competitions. Wasim Ahmed of Army won the first position in U-30 class. Ahmed Shehzad of Army was successful in U-20. Muhammad Khan, Imran and Ghazanfar of Pakistan Army won the over 30 contests.

WAPDA dominated the women’s competitions. Flower bagged the first position in the under-30 women’s event. In U-30 doubles, Flower and Sofia were the winners.

Results:

Under 50 Poomsae Male Individual

Arif Manzoor, Pakistan Army - 1st Position

Ghulam Shabbir, Pakistan WAPDA - 2nd Position

Mujahid, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position

Kashif Saeed, Pakistan Railway - 4th Position

Under 40 Poomsae Male Individual

Shahbaz, Pakistan Army - 1st Position

Islam, Pakistan Air Force - 2nd Position

Umair, Pakistan WAPDA - 3rd Position

Qayyum Changezi, Pakistan Railway - 4th Position

Under 30 Poomsae Male Individual

Waseem Javed, Pakistan Army - 1st Position

Anas, Pakistan Air Force - 2nd Position

Zeeshan, Punjab Green - 3rd Position

Raja Ayub, Pakistan WAPDA - 4th Position

Under 20 Poomsae Male Individual

Ahmed Shahzad, Pakistan Army - 1st Position

Fahad Ali, Pakistan Railway - 2nd Position

Hashim, Pakistan WAPDA - 3rd Position

Khizer, Pakistan Air Force - 4th Position

Over 30 Poomsae Male Pair

Shahbaz + Mudassar, Pakistan Army - 1st Position

Irshad + Umair, Pakistan WAPDA - 2nd Position

Mujahid + Islam, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position

Qayyum + Tafueeq, Pakistan Railway - 4th Position

Over 30 Poomsae Male Group

M Khan, Imran & Ghazanfar, Pakistan Army- 1st Position

Irshad, Umair & Saleem, Pakistan WAPDA- 2nd Position

Qayyum + Toufeeq, Pakistan Railway - 3rd Position

Islam, Najeed & Qasir, Pakistan Air Force- 4th Position

Under 30 Poomsae Female Individual

Flower, Pakistan WAPDA - 1st Position

Mehru Nisa, Pakistan Army - 2nd Position

Iqra, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position

Lariaz Mannan, HEC - 4th Position

Under 30 Poomsae Female Pair

Sophia + Flower, Pakistan WAPDA - 1st Position

Aleena + Zoya, Pakistan Army - 2nd Position

Hajira + Iqra, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position

Eman + Sitara, KPK - 4th Position