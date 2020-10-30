Army dominate Taekwondo event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Army players dominated the opening day of the National Taekwondo Championships, being organised by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation with the support of SA Gardens.
In all, 14 teams consisting of 650 athletes are participating in the event. Army won six gold and two silver medals. They are followed by WAPDA with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals. The Pakistan Air Force team won two silver and four bronze medals and secured the third position.
Arif Manzoor of Army won the U-50 Poomsac individual male category. Shahbaz of Army won in U-40 competitions. Wasim Ahmed of Army won the first position in U-30 class. Ahmed Shehzad of Army was successful in U-20. Muhammad Khan, Imran and Ghazanfar of Pakistan Army won the over 30 contests.
WAPDA dominated the women’s competitions. Flower bagged the first position in the under-30 women’s event. In U-30 doubles, Flower and Sofia were the winners.
Results:
Under 50 Poomsae Male Individual
Arif Manzoor, Pakistan Army - 1st Position
Ghulam Shabbir, Pakistan WAPDA - 2nd Position
Mujahid, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position
Kashif Saeed, Pakistan Railway - 4th Position
Under 40 Poomsae Male Individual
Shahbaz, Pakistan Army - 1st Position
Islam, Pakistan Air Force - 2nd Position
Umair, Pakistan WAPDA - 3rd Position
Qayyum Changezi, Pakistan Railway - 4th Position
Under 30 Poomsae Male Individual
Waseem Javed, Pakistan Army - 1st Position
Anas, Pakistan Air Force - 2nd Position
Zeeshan, Punjab Green - 3rd Position
Raja Ayub, Pakistan WAPDA - 4th Position
Under 20 Poomsae Male Individual
Ahmed Shahzad, Pakistan Army - 1st Position
Fahad Ali, Pakistan Railway - 2nd Position
Hashim, Pakistan WAPDA - 3rd Position
Khizer, Pakistan Air Force - 4th Position
Over 30 Poomsae Male Pair
Shahbaz + Mudassar, Pakistan Army - 1st Position
Irshad + Umair, Pakistan WAPDA - 2nd Position
Mujahid + Islam, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position
Qayyum + Tafueeq, Pakistan Railway - 4th Position
Over 30 Poomsae Male Group
M Khan, Imran & Ghazanfar, Pakistan Army- 1st Position
Irshad, Umair & Saleem, Pakistan WAPDA- 2nd Position
Qayyum + Toufeeq, Pakistan Railway - 3rd Position
Islam, Najeed & Qasir, Pakistan Air Force- 4th Position
Under 30 Poomsae Female Individual
Flower, Pakistan WAPDA - 1st Position
Mehru Nisa, Pakistan Army - 2nd Position
Iqra, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position
Lariaz Mannan, HEC - 4th Position
Under 30 Poomsae Female Pair
Sophia + Flower, Pakistan WAPDA - 1st Position
Aleena + Zoya, Pakistan Army - 2nd Position
Hajira + Iqra, Pakistan Air Force - 3rd Position
Eman + Sitara, KPK - 4th Position