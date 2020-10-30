PFB to hold baseball match at world’s highest sports arena

LAHORE: Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites baseball teams departed for Gilgit-Baltistan to play exhibition matches of baseball.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) saw the teams off to Skardu.

Talking to media, PFB patron Chaudhry Nasrullah Warraich said that PFB is going to hold a baseball match at the world’s highest sports arena in Skardu this week-end. He added that sponsors of the event Al-Jalil Gardens will continue to support the federation in the development of baseball in future.

Pakistan Whites team is led by Umair Imdad Bhatti while Tariq Nadeem is his deputy with Khurram Butt as the coach. The rest of the players include Syed Ali Shah, Fazlur Rehman, Arshad Khan, Syed Amin Afridi, Mohammad Abdullah, Alamgir Khan, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Usman Shaukat, Abu Bakar Work, Mohammad Asim and Shah Rukh.

In Pakistan Greens team is Faqir Hussain(captain), Syed Muhammad Shah (vice-captain), Tahir Mahmood (coach), Mohammad Sameer Zawar, Mohammad Zakir, Asad Ali, Timur Javed, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Haris, Wahid, Mohammad Waseem (KP), Hassan Jamil, Nasir Iqbal and Syed Ahsan Amir Kazmi.