Ukraine president says anti-corruption ruling ‘devastating’

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called an emergency meeting and said the constitutional court’s move to block anti-corruption laws was a "devastating" blow to the country’s reform drive.

The court on Wednesday said that a number of anti-corruption laws were unconstitutional, including one on free public access to officials’ asset declarations. "The devastating damage inflicted on the country’s achievements in the effective fight against corruption in Ukraine cannot be ignored," Zelensky was quoted as saying in a statement. Zelensky called an urgent meeting of the National Security Council, saying the court’s decision was "unacceptable" and a threat to "national security and defence."

He added that officials would have to determine a proper response, stressing that decisions of certain "entities" were "becoming increasingly socially dangerous." Zelensky, a 42-year-old former comedian, came to power last year pledging sweeping political change and to root out corruption.