‘Accountability key after Libya ceasefire’

TRIPOLI: Human Rights Watch on Thursday said justice and accountability for crimes carried out during Libya’s years-long conflict was "key", after the two main rival sides signed a ceasefire agreement. "Failure to see justice done will only hamper aspirations for a durable peace," warned the rights group’s senior Libya researcher Hanan Salah.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces led by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar on Friday signed a "permanent ceasefire" accord, after UN-sponsored talks in Geneva.

Friday’s deal came four months after Haftar’s Russian- and Emirati-backed forces gave up their year-long attempt to seize the capital, a battle that killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands. Dozens of Libyan delegates opened on Monday a political dialogue via videoconference as a step towards holding elections after the landmark agreement. But the ceasefire does not provide "a clear commitment and a pathway to accountability for the serious crimes" perpetrated by the foreign-backed warring parties, Salah noted.