‘Accountability key after Libya ceasefire’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: Human Rights Watch on Thursday said justice and accountability for crimes carried out during Libya’s years-long conflict was "key", after the two main rival sides signed a ceasefire agreement. "Failure to see justice done will only hamper aspirations for a durable peace," warned the rights group’s senior Libya researcher Hanan Salah.
The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces led by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar on Friday signed a "permanent ceasefire" accord, after UN-sponsored talks in Geneva.
Friday’s deal came four months after Haftar’s Russian- and Emirati-backed forces gave up their year-long attempt to seize the capital, a battle that killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands. Dozens of Libyan delegates opened on Monday a political dialogue via videoconference as a step towards holding elections after the landmark agreement. But the ceasefire does not provide "a clear commitment and a pathway to accountability for the serious crimes" perpetrated by the foreign-backed warring parties, Salah noted.